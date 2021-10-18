The World's Smallest Gun Costs Over Rs 5 Lakh and Weighs Just 19.8 Grams

The world’s smallest gun, a revolver that weighs just about 19.8 grams and is too small even for your palm, costs Rs 5 lakh. Stunned right? Wait, the price is not the only shocking aspect of the gun. The name of the gun is C1ST and it’s a stainless steel model.

The makers of the gun stated, “It is a bit hard for this gun to take someone’s life as the power of the gun is less than 1 joule. If one has to kill someone, the small bullet is required to be hit on the weakest part of the skull from close range. The gun can even take someone’s life, but again it depends on how close you are to the target."

According to reports, the world’s smallest revolver — the Swiss Mini Gun — can be fired and operated like any other gun. Its name is also mentioned in the Guinness World Record as the smallest revolver in the world. The 5.5-cm long and 1 cm wide gun weighs only 19.8 grams. Countries like the United States and Britain have banned its import due to its smaller size as it can be easily hidden in the clothes and carried along.

The C1ST stainless steel model of the revolver has been made with the same technology that’s used in Swiss watchmaking and jewellery. It also comes with a stylish leather holder. The gun comes with 24 live and 24 blank cartridges to fire, and it can be hung from the belt with the help of a key ring.

The price of the smallest gun will blow your mind. The worth of this gun is more than Rs 5 lakh. A gold version of the gun is also available, and it’s made only on special commissions.

