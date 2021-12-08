Therapy Sheep Rams Retired Nurse to Death at a Massachusetts Farm

A Massachusetts animal therapy farm is in the news after one of their resident sheep repeatedly rammed and killed one of the facility’s regular volunteers in a livestock enclosure. A retired nurse and volunteer Kim Taylor was caring for livestock at Cultivate Care Farms, in Bolton, west of Boston on Saturday when the sheep charged at her, the New York Times quoted a Bolton Police Department release. Police chief Warren Nelson said in a statement that the 73-year-old was caring for livestock at Cultivate Care Farms on Saturday when the sheep charged at her. Taylor, who had been a volunteer at the therapy farm for over a year, was alone when the incident happened and there were no witnesses to the incident, according to the farm. Warren also said that Taylor was seriously injured in the incident and went into cardiac arrest shortly after Police and medical workers arrived on the scene. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The farm focuses on therapy, wellness and community outreach initiatives, also describes itself as one of the premier farm-based therapy outpatient programs in the country, in a statement on Facebook said the staff was “heartbroken and devastated" by Taylor’s death.

“Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm," The farm’s director, Megan Moran said in the statement. Moran also expressed “deepest condolences and heartfelt love and support" to Kim’s family from the entire team of Cultivate Care Farms.

The farm has a range of livestock animals including goats, sheep and alpacas among others. Meanwhile, Bolton Animal Control is working with the farm to determine what will happen to the sheep involved in the incident, police said.

