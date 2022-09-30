'There He is': Little Boy With Spiderman Hat Meets His Superhero in Adorable Video

Not all superheroes wear capes. Spiderman doesn’t, and he is still winning the internet’s heart with this heart-warming meeting. A clip on the Reddit community, MadeMeSmile, has left netizens teary-eyed. An adorable little boy is seen in a Spiderman cap as he makes his way through the crowd. Suddenly, he spots something—or rather someone—and he is filled with excitement. “There he is!" the kid can be heard exclaiming. He rushes towards his favourite superhero and what was supposed to be only a few seconds of meeting turns into an endearing moment. As Spiderman takes the kid’s hand, they walk together, pretending to shoot spiderwebs. Check out the clip here: The location of the video has not been mentioned by the Reddit user.

Advertisement

Netizens expressed how their heart felt warm and fuzzy witnessing what was truly a magical moment. They were convinced that this memory will last with the kid forever. And many were left with happy tears in their eyes. “It takes only a few seconds and Spider-Man absolutely nailed it!" wrote a Reddit user.

Another one commented, “Sniff. I don’t know what in the heck I’ve apparently been holding back, but this made me absolutely break down and just bawl. So lovely. So kind."

“I love the fast walk little kids do when they are excited where they manage to take more steps but move at the exact same speed," a third user wrote.

Some Reddit users remarked how they, too, would love to get this excited over something as simple as this, again. Growing up takes away a lot of magic that can only be witnessed through children’s eyes. Many recalled moments when they watched children around them getting excited over little things. And it made them feel how incredible it would be to feel that way again. Another user reminisced a memory of his own. He was 19 and serving in the military. On his way home, he walked past a kindergarten in his uniform. The children playing outside rushed over excitedly. He recalled that he had never felt cooler in his life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here