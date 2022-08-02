These 3D Paintings Are So Real That You Can't Figure Out in First Glance

Artists around the world have baffled us with various kinds of sketches and paintings over several years. While one can name a lot of famous artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci and M. F. Hussain, it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Having said that, a lot of great artists also go unnoticed.

Making art that impresses a mass audience at the same time is extremely difficult. These might be of various types. While some of these are unrealistic art, some make their sketches and paintings so realistic, that they feel like they are the real version of things that the artist has taken inspiration from. 3D paintings usually look astonishingly real to the human eye.

A video shared by a person named Tansu Yegen showed a bunch of realistic 3D paintings on Twitter with the caption, “Spectacular 3D drawings are so real". The video showcased a bunch of realistic paintings starting with a broken glass containing water.

This clip had one real glass piece to compare the painting with. It was then followed by a short clip showing the process of painting the 3D piece of art. The next portion of the video showed a snake coming out of a paper bag. While it may be intimidating to someone at the first glance, once you get to know that it is instead a realistic 3D painting, you can’t help but feel impressed. The next artwork was a beetle that looked big and real. But once the artist goes to catch it, it is revealed that this too is a 3D painting.

The video has garnered more than 66,000 views and more than 1,300 likes ever since it was published on Twitter. The video also has a blackboard where the Instagram and YouTube handle of the 3D artist is mentioned as – “artworks. em". Visiting the page revealed the name of the artist to be Elaheh Mousavi and she has about 49,400 followers on Instagram. People in the comments section have shared clips showing more such 3D art.

