These 'Anti-cheating' Masks to Prevent Students From Cheating Have Gone Viral on Social Media

Cheating is a common practice among students, especially during exams time. To prevent this, students at one college in Legazpi City have been asked to wear headgear to stop them from peeking at others’ papers. The images of these ‘anti-cheating hats’ have gone viral on social media. While many were seen wearing faces of their favourtie cartoon characters, others were seen creating homemade contraptions out of cardboard. People can also be seen using egg boxes and other recycled materials.

Taking to Facebook, Professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz said she asked her students to prepare headgear for their mid-term exams. Also, she gave them the permission to be as creative as possible and the students went wild. She has shared images of her students wearing those headgears. Have a look:

Advertisement

She was inspired by a technique which was reportedly used in Thailand some years previously. In 2013, an image went viral, showed a room of university students in Bangkok taking test papers while wearing “ear flaps". These were sheets of paper stuck to either side of their head in order to obscure their vision.

Meanwhile, earlier in September, a teacher in Mexico triggered outrage by forcing students to wear cardboard boxes on their heads during an examination. Enraged parents demanded that Colegio de Bachilleres Del Estado De Tlaxcala in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala dismiss the teacher over the act, Daily Mail UK reported.

The Ethics and Values teacher, identified as Luis Juarez Texis, made the entire class wear boxes on their heads apparently to stop the students from cheating. “This is how Luis Juarez Texis treats and humiliates his class," the parents said in a Facebook post, adding they have asked the authorities to “protect the rights of the students" and to discourage such kind of “physical, emotional and psychological violence."

Advertisement

Photos show the boxes had cut-out holes for eyes and faces as the students appear to be writing on pieces of paper on their desks. The college sought to justify the “playful", “dynamic exercise" by claiming it was aimed at helping “the students’ psychomotor development." It also claimed that the students had “consented" to the exercise beforehand, adding it “respected human and individual rights."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here