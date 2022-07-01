These Bangaloreans Travelling Long Distances to Woo Their Crush Shows True Love Exists

Chasing your crush makes you do all the crazy things just to draw even a bit of attention from the person you like. While some scale walls to catch a glimpse of their love interest, others take an arduous journey to their loved one’s house. Some Baglaroeans have shared similar fascinating anecdotes on Reddit highlighting what all they did to woo someone. It started with a simple question posed by a user that read, “What’s the craziest thing you’ve done for a Guy/Girl." The avid user shared his own story and wrote that she travelled 10 km wading through the infamous Bangalore traffic for a guy. The user added that she spent the night with him and had to rush back in the morning while going through the same traffic again.

Advertisement

The user’s anecdote soon prompted netizens to flock to the comment section with their amusing personal accounts.

One user shared that he studied hard to get into a prestigious college just because a girl had secured admission there. The man not only managed to get into the college but ended up tying the knot with the girl later in life.

This guy decided to look slimmer and lost 35 kgs in a bid to impress a girl. “I assumed that would help," he added. However, his strategy didn’t quite work as he failed to woo her. But, he insisted that he still got compliments from guys at least.

Advertisement

For this man, he did not believe in taking things slow and went ahead to gift a Rs 15,000 handbag to his crush on her birthday just after meeting her once. It turned out that the girl accepted the present but never bothered to reply to him.

This Reddit user covered an 80 km journey just to meet his girlfriend. But his efforts seemed to have paid off as she is now his wife.

So, tell us what you have resorted to in your quest to find true love.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.