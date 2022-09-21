These Real Life ‘Angry Birds’ Terrorising US Neighbourhood is a Never-Heard-Before Story

Many of you may have seen the 1963 horror classic The Birds, a movie about a bizarre phenomenon causing birds to turn on humans and attack them. While the movie was terrifying and spine-chilling, the premise can generally be thought of as too far-fetched. However, a similarly strange phenomenon playing out at Woburn, Massachusetts, USA may want to make you think again as it is eerily similar to the movie. Although, in this case, the menacing birds are confined to turkeys alone.

In a bizarre state of events, the quiet town is dealing with a pack of revolting turkeys, who have decided to unleash their wrath upon mankind. Local CBS News reported that the aggressive birds have been attacking homeowners in Woburn, Massachusetts, even chasing cars down the street and trapping terrified people inside. Many residents are sharing their experiences of their encounters with these angry birds. Most of them are hilarious to listen to but also scary at the same time.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A resident named Meaghan Tolson even named the birds and according to CBS news, calls Kevin the most aggressive of the lot. Esther, Gladys and Patricia, the female ones are relatively less aggressive according to her. “You have to open your passenger side door and lure them over there, then make a clean break to the house," says Tolson with a laugh.

Advertisement

Some residents have even said that they are trapped inside their cars for ages, since these rampaging turkeys lurk outside, waiting for them to step out. Some of the encounters are more serious as the birds are even attacking children, pecking at them. Many residents are avoiding stepping out of their homes.

David Scarpitti from Mass Wildlife believes that humans feeding the turkeys may have caused the turkeys to perceive the humans as part of their flock and pecking and chasing is their way of asserting dominance over them. The birds could also be reacting to seeing their reflections in car doors, he said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here