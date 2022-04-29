These 'Sharmaji Ke Samose' Guarantee Orgasm and Desi Twitter is Already Queuing Up

Foodgasm is a real deal, no questions about it. This shop owner, however, took this concept to a whole another level. Twitter user posted an ad poster for ‘Sharmaji Ke Samose’ which guarantees you an orgasm. “Sharma ji ke samose khaate khaate orgasm ho jaaye," read the advertisment. In the caption, the person wrote, “Damn sharma ji." This ad has left the netizens in complete splits. Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 2K likes. Have a look for yourself.

While one Twitter user commented, “I am sharma and i can confirm that sharma can give you orgasm,only if you are sapiosexual on bed, Asexual in public and hypersexual in long distance relationship," another person wrote, “Sharma ji, Vi-Agra wale." Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, recently, IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted about kids’ birthday parties during the 80s and 90s making Twitter feel all nostalgic.

A little plate consisting of a samosa, a biscuit, a gulab jamun and some namkeen used to be the staple of children’s birthday parties and when Sharan shared a photo of the same, it turned out that none of us are truly over those simpler pleasures of life. Many Twitter users added that in middle-class households, this plate continues to make for a winsome snack even now.

Add to it a piece of cake and some Eclairs, and you can’t beat this birthday party snack even with pizza, which is arguably the modern-day staple at parties. Some went as far as to say that birthday parties weren’t even a thing in the 80s.

