These US Twins Were Born 15 Minutes Apart in Different Years, 2021 and 2022

You may have heard of people who have been born on February 29 in a leap year celebrating their birthday once in 4 years but that is not the only bizarre thing regarding birthdays. Have you heard of twins who celebrate their birthdays not just on different days but different months? To make this even weirder for you, what if they were even born in two different years? A set of California twins were born 15 minutes apart but in two different years, all thanks to a ‘one in two million’ occurrence. The mother of the twins Fatima Madrigal gave birth to her son Alfredo at 11:45pm on New Year’s Eve. His twin sister Aylin was born at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2022, also making her the first baby to be born at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County this year. According to a press release by Natividad Medical Center, Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce while his sister Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight," Madrigal said in the press release.

Advertisement

Tweeting a photo of the twin siblings, Natvidad Medical Center called the occurrence a one in a two million chance.

The family doctor who delivered the twins Dr Ana Abril Arias, called it one of the most memorable deliveries of her career and said it was an amazing way to kick start the New Year. "It was an absolute pleasure helping these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said.

Fatima’s new born twins will join three elder siblings, a boy and two girls. The delighted mother said that her eldest son was excited to have new siblings while the rest of the family members could not wait to meet the new additions to the family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.