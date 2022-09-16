'They're Magical': Comedian Ricky Gervais Expresses His Love For Dogs in This Wholesome Video

British comedian Ricky Gervais has claimed that the greatest thing on earth is a dog. A video which is currently going viral shows the After Life star talking about dogs. “They’re amazing. They’re magical," he says in the viral video. Uploaded on Twitter by a user named Nikhil, the video perfectly explains the actor’s fondness for dogs. He talks about how by watching a dog he feels the closest to spirituality. “They’re beautiful. They’ve got soul," he says.

“True words have never been spoken," read the caption of the video. He also goes on to explain how he goes for a walk every single day and meet dogs on the way. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 321K likes. “Honestly, couldn’t word it better myself," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Same thoughts but as time passes , realisation dawned that every other animal is unique in its own way. A dog somehow has a chance to be much closer to us so we understand him or he understands us better than the rest who may not have that level of popularity as a pet," wrote another user.

This is not the first time that the actor has garnered attention. Earlier, Gervais’ Netflix special SuperNature drew massive backlash for its transphobic jokes. As per a CNN report, just a few minutes into the standup special, Gervais makes jokes about women and alludes to the “old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs". He goes on to make jokes on bathroom access, a right for which transgender people have fought for long. He makes a joke about trans women who might have a penis wanting to use ladies’ bathrooms, and the use of pronouns also became fodder for jokes.

Advertisement

Even though Gervais later clarifies that he supports transgender people’s rights in real life and that he makes jokes on them because he makes fun of everything, he ends it with another similar joke.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here