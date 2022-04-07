Thief Gets Stuck in Hole He Drilled to Steal Ornaments from Temple in Andhra Pradesh

While trying to escape with stolen silver ornaments from a temple in Andhra Pradesh, a thief got stuck in a hole that he had dug for himself. The incident took place at Jadupudi village, which comes under Kanchili Mandal in the Srikakulam district. The man has been identified as R Papa Rao, 30. He is reported to be addicted to liquor. He entered the Jami Yellamma Temple of Jadupudi village through a small window and looted all the silver ornaments of the idols. These ornaments are said to weigh around 20 grams. Several pictures of Rao have emerged on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen stuck in the wall in a very uncomfortable position. According to several local media reports, the thief had continuously pleaded with passers-by to help him.

The police claimed that he has committed crimes earlier as well to satisfy his addiction to liquor. The police said that Rao would be kept under the district police custody for this and prior cases registered against him. Earlier, he had stolen an LPG cylinder from his own mother’s house. There are also numerous other cases registered against him for similar offences.

A bizarre incident involving theft at a temple had been reported last year, too. Naupada Police in Thane, Maharashtra, arrested a person for allegedly stealing a donation box from a temple of Lord Hanuman. When the police looked at the CCTV footage, they were surprised to see that the thief touched the feet of Lord Hanuman’s idol before leaving with the donation box. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. Footage from the outside of the temple, as per the police, showed the thief’s accomplice waiting for him and leaving with the person seen stealing the donation box. According to the priest, the donation box had a sum of Rs 1,000.

