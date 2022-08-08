Thief In Thailand Gets Caught By Police On Purpose, Denies Help.

You may have heard about a theft nearby your place or eye-witnessed a robbery scene in your life. While the intention behind the theft could be anything, a person mostly ends up stealing to fulfil their needs. But have you ever heard about a thief stealing to get caught on purpose? Recently, a 60-year-old man from Thailand attempted to steal not to fulfil his needs but to get caught and punished. The reason behind his deed will baffle you.

The incident happened in Chon Buri province. He was stealing from a shop where he got caught red-handed by the police. On being asked why he did so, the 60-year-old replied that he got caught on purpose.

Advertisement

The reason was that the jail would have provided him with basic needs in life. The theft wasn’t huge, hence it wasn’t compulsory for him to serve jail time. While the people around him tried to save him, the thief continuously requested to be put in a cell.

The theft took place on July 29 in South Bangkok’s Chon Buri area and the thief’s name is Phinchit. He stole 3 soaps from a pharmacy. The pharmacy reportedly had a rule, which warned perpetrators of being fined 30 times the value of any stolen goods apart from being reported to the police.

However, the people at the store volunteered to help Phinchit by paying the penalty fee. But Phinchit himself was adamant about calling the police. He asked the pharmacy staff to do so. Helpless, the staff also had to call the police. On interrogation, Phinchit revealed that he wanted to go to jail in order to survive.

It is not clear if he was arrested or charged for the theft.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here