Thieves Redecorate House, Change Locks After Robbery in Georgia

Shayna Rice shared a couple of videos and revealed that the thieves had broken into her apartment, packed some of her stuff, redecorated parts of the house, and before leaving changed her locks. A woman, hailing from Sandy Springs, Georgia, was both shocked and surprised on realising that her house was burgled by thieves, who left her place redecorated and even changed the locks while she was away. Shayna Rice, who goes by @glamourice on TikTok, shared a couple of videos of the changed look of her house. While sharing the video, she revealed that the thieves had broken into her apartment, packed some of her stuff, redecorated parts of the house, and before leaving even changed her locks. Rice informed her viewers that she was away for 30 days, when the incident took place. Luckily, she had CCTV cameras installed in the house, which assisted the police in catching the suspects. In the footage, a man and a woman are seen walking inside the apartment.

The clip also showcased a large black garbage bag on the floor and Christmas decorations that were put up. Rice told her followers that during the investigation, the police discovered a gun and a knife inside her house.

In a follow-up video, Rice, who has another apartment, revealed that the storage unit on the balcony of her second house appeared to be open. But she thought her estranged husband had been working on its maintenance. But it was not the case.

Her husband also did his own investigation and discovered a tape on the front door. He then reached out to a neighbour to ask if they had seen anyone entering the house.

Things got more complicated when the apartment management office assured that their maintenance staff had not been inside or anywhere near the apartment, however, the neighbours said that they heard a man and woman arguing. The neighbours did not complain assuming it was Rice and her husband.

