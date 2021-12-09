'Thing That Killed' Meme Takes Over Twitter as Internet Collectively Becomes a Cynic

Trust Twitterati to start off the most random yet hilarious of meme fests. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is the ‘thing that killed’ meme. The one liner meme seeks to explain the reason behind the death of popular characters in history and literary fiction. It is a sarcastic way to get out of doing daily tasks like attending a meeting or going for a walk. Users ask a simple question related to the common activity which has little to no risk involved, and then go on to declare that that led to the death of the famous figures, which is technically true. The memers are trying to explain that doing such a task will lead to one’s downfall. Take a look at the best ones:

There are many that are focused on movies, too.

It seems like Twitter user @Senn_spud sparked off this trend by tweeting, “you want me to get in a car. The thing that killed Princess diana," on November 30, garnering over 18,000 retweets and 152,000 likes in a week.

This one captured the entire mood of the work from home generation and the less than amusing aspects of attending meetings.

The meme has stepped into different realms too.

Well, we all know the lifetime of a meme is as fleeting as a bubble. So, cometh the next meme, and that shall be the ‘death’ of the ‘thing that killed’ trend.

