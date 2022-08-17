'Think a Lot': Woman With Record Body Modifications to Youngsters Getting Tattoos, Piercings

The woman with the most body modifications has advised youngsters to think “a lot” before getting tattoos and piercings among other body modifications. Maria Jose Cristerna, also known as the vampire lady, has been sitting on the title of the woman with the most body modifications for a decade now.

Starting at a very young age of 14 years, Maria currently has 46 body modifications, and roughly 99 percent of her body is covered in tattoos. The modifications range from fanged teeth, slit tongue, beaded arms and head, and multiple piercings. She even has her eyeballs tattooed. She has about 50 piercings on her body.

In an interview with Guinness World Records, Maria, when asked about advice for youngsters who may want to follow her footsteps, said “The advice I would give is that you have to think about a lot as a lot of it is irreversible. I love the way I look, but you have to understand there are young people who are very open to tattoos and piercings, and everything.”

She added that this has become more fashionable among youngsters. Due to this, it may lose the buzz that it still has. “We might get to a point where it is not what we want anymore and we might not like it anymore. So, you have to think about it very hard in order to love it and defend it your whole life.”

Talking about the most painful modification she has gone through, she said that the implants on her hand and the eyeball tattoo were the most difficult and painful. Maria has no plans to stop and wishes to keep making body modifications until her “health allows it.”

Maria, apart from being a vampire lady in her past time, is a lawyer by profession and represents women and their rights.

