This 10-second Genius Tie Knot Hack Will Make You Question Your Life

If getting the perfect tie knot has always troubled you, this latest viral hack will make your life easier. It hardly takes 10 seconds to get the knot ready- and the best part, you don’t even have to struggle with the tie around your neck. The video of this viral hack opens to show a man holding a tie in his palms before rolling it over twice and almost magically creating the perfect knot. The entire process is so smooth that you will have to see it before you can believe it. “I never knew knotting a tie was this easy," read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter. With this hack, you no longer will have to worry about spending extra time to get that knot while getting ready for the office.

The video went viral with over 4 million views along with a flood of reactions. “My mornings are going to be super easy," wrote a user resharing the video, while another commented, “Where was this my entire school career."

This is not the first time a clothing hack has left the internet amazed. In 2020, a TikTok video showing hacks to create extra space in the wardrobe had gone viral. Using that hack, you could hang up to three times the number of clothes than usual – all that was needed was a ring of an empty soft drink can.

The wardrobe storage hack video showed a person sliding the ring of the can onto the hook of a hanger. The ring then rests at the bottom of the hook as another hanger is adjusted through the eye of the pulled ring. A third hanger is placed in a similar fashion.

So, the next time you get a can of soft drink, keep the ring safe to make extra space in your wardrobe.

