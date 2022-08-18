This 108-Year-Old Man Slapped a British Officer Before India's Independence, Here's His Story

India celebrated Independence Day just a few days back and the feeling of patriotism is still fresh in people. Independence Day makes us realize the cost at which we got our freedom and makes us feel grateful to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives. Very few people lived to tell their story of the struggle against the Britishers and today, we rarely find people who witnessed the moment of India’s independence. Imamuddin Qureshi is one such man who fought against the Britishers and is still alive to tell his story to the world.

In an interview given to India Today, the 108-year-old recalled his journey with bittersweet feelings and narrated an incident that took place just before the independence. He told that when people came to know that India will soon get independence, people took to the streets to celebrate their hearts and they were seen in rallies with the tricolour in their hands.

It came as no surprise to them that the British officials used to get offended at such sights and announced lathi-charge. They used to arrest them on no grounds, and this injustice angered Imamuddin. He said that, on 12th August 1947, three days before India got free from British rule officially, Hindus and Muslims were taking part in a rally when they were beaten up by the Britishers. Imamuddin had enough and he slapped an officer many times on the cheek. He managed to free his companions from the arrest and was on the run, hiding from the Britishers. After three days, the British left the country, and he was able to return home.

He was also a member of the Khaksar committee because of his physical fitness. He was about 24 back then and was into wrestling.

