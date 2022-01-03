This 11-year-old from Hyderabad is Smashing Records with his Guitar Skills

Daniel Geiles, an 11-year-old guitarist from Hyderabad in Telangana has entered the India Book of Records as the youngest person in the country to achieve 8th grade in Rock and Pop. He also received the title of ‘Grandmaster’ from the Asian Book of Records for this achievement. Trinity College London invites applications each year for a grade qualification in music. The college provides grading qualifications certificates in string instruments, singing, piano, electronic keyboards, brass, woodwind instruments, percussion etc. However, the grade awarding process is calculated from grade 1 to grade 8, depending on how the instrument is played at different levels.

In 2012, the board introduced the grading system for musical instruments, such as Rock & Pop graded exams in bass, drums, guitar, keyboard, singing and dance. Daniel did it in just one year when he was 11 years old. “One day when I was returning from cricket academy I saw my father teaching guitar to a student. I listened to my dad and started looking at the whiteboard. Immediately my dad looked at me asked me to play the guitar. I started playing guitar in February 2020 during the lockdown," Daniel told News18.

Danny is now a mentor to renowned guitarist Sumit Ramachandran from Kolkata. This boy has his own YouTube channel, which has over 30 songs. Currently, he has 15 electric guitars. The desire which took roots during the lockdown now makes this boy figure among the world’s top guitarists. What the boy achieved was something that even highly-skilled guitarists could not achieve. It takes a few years for a professional guitarist to reach this level.

