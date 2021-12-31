This 132-ton Rock in France Can be Moved by a Human

This world is full of strange things and you will see many wonderful and unique things here. But not everyone will know the secret behind those strange things. Here is an example. In France, there is a massive rock that is heavier than many elephants, but even a human can easily move it.

The famous granite rock known as Trembling Stone in France can be found in the Huelgoat forest of north-eastern France, according to a report in Oddity Central.

Despite the fact that this rock is hundreds of times heavier than a human, even a weak individual can move it. The only condition is that it should be shaken from a specific location. Although it may appear miraculous to some, it is entirely scientific.

You will be surprised to know that this rock, also known as Logan Stone, weighs 132 tonnes which translates to thousands of kilogrammes. Trembling Rock is one of many large rocks and boulders in the forest where it is found, but it has its own reputation.

This rock is balanced on a flat stone in such a way that none of its corners is fixed. As a result, touching one corner causes the stone to swing up and down.

This city in France has become a popular tourist destination as a result of this stone, and visitors from all over the world come to see it. By the way, such a unique rock can also be found in India. This rock, known as Krishna’s Butterball, is heavier than the stone of France and is located in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

This 250-ton rock is thought to have been kept on a large stone for 1300 years. It starts moving when you touch it lightly, and it appears that it will roll down, but this has not happened yet. Even a tsunami and earthquakes couldn’t move this rock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in this location.

