This 19-year-old Boy in England has the Easiest Job. He Does Nothing Half The Time

People barely manage to pay their expenses with private jobs they are employed in. They are even made to work beyond their working hours and still paid a little for hard work. However, that’s not the case with the employee we are going to talk about here.

According to a report by The Sun, this 19-year-old teenager, who works as a delivery boy in Sainsbury’s supermarket, gets paid even if he is sitting idle half the time. He shared videos on TikTok via the username Chubby Kid (@olliedtutt).

Chubby Kid has shared that it is the easiest job. The employee also said that not only was he being paid well but also being looked after. The 19-year-old revealed that he had to take 20 deliveries in a day, adding he had to do nothing half the time.

The chubby kid also said that the national minimum wage for 18-20-year-olds is 6.56 pounds sterling. To his delight, he was paid 11.50 pounds sterling an hour. Chubby Kid is happy and said that he just eats, drinks and vapes once in a while.

Speaking about the behaviour of customers, Chubby Kid said that they are an absolute delight. He recounts that there has not been a single instance of any customer with an aggressive demeanour. The 19-year-old has become a big-time fan of his employer and said, “Seriously, if you do want an easy job, literally just do this stuff."

Chubby Kid also said that he had been bombarded with queries from people wanting to know how to get this job since he uploaded the video. Many have also agreed with his statement that working with Sainsbury’s is the easiest job.

The video also almost cost Chubby Kid his job. He had used a swear word while describing his passion for the job. According to his managers, the swear word could harm the reputation of the company.

