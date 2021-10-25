This 3-year-old Girl's Rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe' Has Left Netizens Impressed

Popular Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe, sung by singer and songwriter Yohani has filled the Internet with lovely videos. While some feature people grooving to the song, others try to recreate the hit number with a twist. The latest inclusion to the list is a clip of an adorable three-year-old, who goes by the name Alaia Ceylon. The viral video featured the little one trying to sing the popular song. The video, which was shared a few days ago, has racked up over 5,800 views.

Ceylon’s mother Liza Anne Nimalachandra had shared the clip on her Instagram page. While sharing it, Liza wrote, “Alaia Ceylon’s cover version of Manike Mage Hithe." In the caption, she wrote that Alaia is probably one of the youngest fans of Yohani.

We won’t give away any more detail, Take a look at the video to enjoy the cute performer:

In the video, Ceylon is seen moving around a speaker, with a toy in her hand. Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe is playing in the background, while the little one tries her level best to sing along.

Netizens were impressed with her adorable performance. “So cute", “cutie", “adorable video", “she is adorable" were some of the reactions on the post, while many posted heart emoticons.

Did you enjoy watching the video?

