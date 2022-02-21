This 5-Year-Old McDonald’s Burger Still Looks the Same

We all had those moments when we wondered about the calories that come along a burger or a pizza. Isn’t it? Well, things turned a bit different for a woman who found a cheeseburger purchased by her in 2017. FYI: the burger still looked the same.

Megan Condry, a receptionist, has claimed that she bought two cheeseburgers and fries from a McDonald’s drive-through in November 2017. She ate one of them and tossed the other in the back of her car, intending to have it later.

According to the report by Mirror, the 41-year-old from Washington, DC, had forgotten about the cheeseburger for a few days. And, when she found the burger later and realised that it hadn’t gone bad, she decided to perform an “experiment" to see how long the burger would remain that way.

Megan had hidden the burger in the back of her closet for five years. How did she find it? She discovered it during Christmas time. And, she was shocked by the results.

Megan has stated that the burger still looked like the day she bought it, despite the fact that it is “rock hard." No mould or rot has taken hold of the bread, beef patty, or cheese.

Megan went on to add that seeing an old burger on display at her doctor’s office encouraged her to carry out the experiment.

The receptionist put the date on the bag and kept it stowed away, after noticing the burger in the back of her car five days after buying it.

Megan has decided never to eat at McDonald’s again after seeing the results of her experiment. It doesn’t end here. She has given up on fast food completely in order to lose weight.

Why didn’t the burger go bad? One of the reasons can be a lack of moisture.

