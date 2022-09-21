This 54-Year-Old's Body Transformation Journey Is Remarkable

Junk food has become the primary cause of obesity in most people. Along with obesity, junk food also causes serious health issues like cardiac arrest, strokes and diabetes, turning you at the mercy of a doctor. A similar incident occurred with a man named Richard Gouldon, whose comeback story will leave you motivated to change your lifestyle and strive to be healthy.

The 54-year-old was following a poor lifestyle for a long period. He was also suffering from obesity, weighing 95kgs. According to Richard, he used to consume about 1 litre of brandy every day after returning home from work. The father of five was so obese that he was even unable to wear his wedding ring due to fat fingers.

However, Richard’s life turned upside down after he suffered from a massive heart attack sometime in June last year. The setback hammered some sense into Richard and he pledged to change his lifestyle for the better.

For the next year, he cut out alcohol from and hired a personal trainer to maintain a proper diet. With his newfound dedication and help from his fitness trainer, the 54-year-old man transformed his body in the most remarkable way. According to Richard, this body transformation changed his “entire life" and he looks as young as a 25-year-old man.

“I looked like an old man and now I look like a 25-year-old. I just didn’t want to die, all I wanted was to be healthy, but what I’ve ended up with is an amazing new body that has transformed my entire life," told Richard to Wales Online.

Within just a year with nothing but sheer dedication, Richard shed oodles of weight. He now weighs only 76 kgs. The grandfather of two has inspired his own family as well. He had got a gym membership for himself and his kin. Richard now heads straight to the gym after work and has cut down on alcohol completely.

