This 70-Year-Old Grandma is a Fitness Freak, Takes Part in Competitions

In today’s time, every young man and woman follows a fitness regimen. But getting a proper healthy body is not at all easy. One has to work hard and face many challenges. And while it’s a bit easy for younger people to stay fit, in older age, it is way more difficult to stay fit. But imagine being in your seventies and keeping as fit as you were when you were 25.

We are talking about Renee Landers, a 70-year-old, who lives in Texas, America. She is a divorced woman. In the year 2010, she faced some major problems in her lower back. For that reason, she had to undergo surgery. However, after the surgery, Renee decided that she would indulge in fitness and would make a fit and healthy body. After that, she joined a gym and started working out 5 days a week.

Advertisement

In May 2021, at the age of 69, she took part in a bodybuilding competition for the first time, in which the participants with her were about 20 years younger than her. Renee surprised everyone by getting a sixth place for the very first time. Since then, her passion for bodybuilding has increased even more and she has participated in four competitions so far.

In a chat with the Metro website, Renee said that after having her son and grandson, the happiest day of her life was when she won the competition. She says that she hasn’t felt fitter before, not even when she was in her twenties.

Advertisement

She further said that she wanted her life like this and was very happy now. Renee also added she always took great care of her health. While she was pregnant, she used to go out jogging every day for about 9 kilometres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.