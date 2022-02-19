This Abandoned Australian Store With Decades-old Items on Shelves is Frozen in Time

Although it is impossible to freeze time, some relics bring such a possibility pretty close to reality. A social media page, ‘abandoned.aus,’ that is spread across various platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, has shared one such relic that contains the elements of days bygone and has managed to preserve some of them as intact as they were before. The relic under consideration is a grocery store that has been abandoned for almost two decades and houses things like old cashier machines, trolley carts, tills. The time capsule that hasn’t seen customers for more than 15 years is now heavily graffitied but still has some products stocked on the shelves. In a series of images, the page features the derelict interiors of the store, including the counter, the shelves, the fresh produce section, and the emptied and graffitied fridges. One of the images shows an empty shelf with just one jar of a very old jam called Monbulk, which is seldom available in the markets in Australia. Other products veiled as a blast-from-the-past include the Hubba-bubba chewing gum and the original Kellogg’s cornflakes.

Take a look at the pictures of the abandoned IGA store here:

Since being shared, multiple users on social media are taking the train to Nostalgia town as they reminisce the old days and subsequently the heydays of this store. One user asked, “Any Hubba bubba left?” Another asked, “This one still doing the rounds?

In images shared on other platforms, there are shots of the door holding a sign mentioning the opening hours of the store. In addition, the store’s floor also had a newspaper lying on it that was breaking the news of the death of Steve Irwin, the famous Australian zookeeper and conservationist. The host of the popular show, ‘The Crocodile Hunter,’ died on September 4, 2006.

