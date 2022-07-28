This Amazing Boss Gifted Her Employees First Class Tickets and Bonus

What image conjures in your mind when you imagine the world’s best boss? A senior, who motivates you to do your best, showers you with a lot of perks etc. In this case, the boss of underwear firm Spanx Sara Blakely perfectly fits the bill. She gave me a bonus of Rs 7,97,855 and two first-class tickets to travel anywhere in the world with her employees. This report is published in The Mirror.

A video has gone viral of this moment where Sara announces her gesture to staff. This video was shared last year on October 21. Addressing her staff, Sara said that this is a very big moment for each one of you. She felt elated while announcing that her staff can go out for a nice dinner, hotel and anywhere in the world utilizing these tickets. Sara dedicated this moment to all women across the world. She also remembered the lack of options faced by her mother and grandmother. Spanx had completed 21 years in business.

Advertisement

Sara also keeps sharing amazing quotes and messages regarding women’s empowerment.

In another similar instance, AK Shaji gifted his employee a brand-new Benz GLA Class 220 D. It is an SUV worth Rs 45 lakh. AK Shaji is the owner of myG, a retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Kerala.

Advertisement

The employee, who was the recipient of this prize, is CR Anish. Anish is a constant pillar of support for him over the past 22 years. He was associated with Shaji long before myG was founded. He worked in the marketing, maintenance and business development units of this company. At present, he is myG’s Chief Business Development Officer.

Shaji referred to Anish as a partner in an Instagram video. According to Shaji. Anish’s brotherly affection, focused approach and dedication to work helped him.

This is not the first time Shaji has rewarded one of his employees. Two years ago, he gifted cars to his employees. Apart from cars, he also gave foreign trips to employees.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here