This American Chef Has Perfected the Art of Making Round Rotis; Indians Gush Over Him

Indian food is famous all over the world. From celebrities to the common man, everyone relishes Indian cuisines. However, it’s not the easiest to prepare. And when it comes to rotis, people don’t even try. However, an American chef Eitan Bernath seems to have accomplished the task quite successfully.

Eitan shared a reel on Instagram making rotis. Eitan starts this reel by saying that he has been trying to perfect his Indian roti for over 10 years. He then asks his followers to put atta in a large bowl. Eitan then pours lukewarm water in the bowl. He then kneads the mixture and says that making good rotis is about touch. Eitan continues by saying that kneading should be done until a nice smooth ball of dough is ready.

After this, Eitan says some drops of oil should be poured over the mixture. He then says that it should be kept for 20-30 minutes. He cuts the dough, dividing it into balls. He then rolls those balls and puts them on a pan. Eitan was excited to see the chapattis becoming fluffy and piping hot. He then applies ghee on the rotis and took a bite enjoying his endeavours with great joy.

Eitan was poured with a lot of love from the Indians after this video was shared. A user advised Eitan to have a beautiful experience enjoying these rotis with kababs and gravy. Another reacted to the video by writing Love from India. Others were pleasantly surprised about how happy Eitan is to make a roti. They also appreciated his efforts.

Others advised that sugar could be added to make the hot ghee filled roti a lot more delicious. Few were also surprised at the fact that Eitan has made large rotis. Few also commented humorously that had Eitan been in India, his relatives would have considered him ready for marriage.

