This Ancient Sea Reptile Evolved into Gigantic Size in Just 2.5 Million Years

Modern marine life has seen years of evolution and many of the Cetaceans that we see today have taken over tens of millions of years to evolve into their present large size. However, whales are not the only aquatic mammals that grew exponentially in size. In a new study in the field of Paleontology, it has come to the fore that a fish-like marine reptile called ichthyosaur, which existed during the dinosaur era, evolved to a humongous size in only 2.5 million years. Whales took 90 per cent of their history which spans over 55 million years to attain the same size that the ichthyosaurs attained in just the first 1 per cent of their 150 million-year existence.

“We have discovered that ichthyosaurs evolved gigantism much faster than whales, in a time where the world was recovering from devastating extinction", said study senior researcher Lars Schmitz, an associate professor of biology at Scripps College in Claremont, California to Live Science.

The ancient ichthyosaur’s fossils were discovered way back in 1998 in Northern Nevada’s rocky Augusta Mountains. According to Schmitz, even though few vertebrae stuck out of the rocks, the animal’s enormity was apparent. In 2015, the surviving fossil was fully excavated through a chopper and transported to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County for further analysis. The new species was named Cymbospondylus youngorum, according to the report published in Science journal.

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abf5787

Its existence was date back to 247 million years during the Triassic period. Schimtz likened the creature to a sea dragon with a streamlined body, long tail, limbs modified to fins. The creature lived off smaller ichthyosaurs, fish and possibly squid, Schimtz said. Study said that the ichthyosaurs’ huge size was most impressive because it existed just 5 million years after a mass extinction event called The Great Dying which killed almost 90 per cent of life on the planet. A 2012 research found that it had taken the world 9 million years to recover from the mass extinction.

