This Artist's Sexual Relationship With the Mona Lisa Involves 'Touch, Feelings, Being Naked'

Celebrity artist Domingo Zapata is very much known for his multiple depictions of the Mona Lisa. The artist claims that the secret to his success is the ‘romantic and sexual’ relationship he shares with the painting. Domingo claims that during the project, he became obsessed with the Mona Lisa. He would dream about her every night and have ‘sex with her in his dreams,’ the artist claims. While speaking to The Sun, he said that his love affair with Mona Lisa has helped turn him into one of the world’s most famous artists for the rich. He said, “I have been working with Mona Lisa for 15 years. When I was painting her so much, I would dream and I have a sexual relationship with her."

He further claimed that the person has no control. It is about “touch, feelings, being naked." He explained how an artist develops an intimate relationship with the canvas. “The more you open up, the more risk the more you take - the more you express yourself. It does become an obsession when you are into a topic and you want to explore it more and more."

He happens to be one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s favourite artists. He found fame after 26 of his digital re-interpretations of the Mona Lisa were put on display at The Louvre in Paris. This was done alongside the original version of the iconic Leonardo da Vinci portrait.

The artist further claims that his relationship with the painting has been known to others and he was even confronted about it by Pablo Picasso’s granddaughter. “Diana Picasso, who is an art expert and a good friend of mine, asked me in the studio: ‘Are you dreaming about her… are you having sex with her,’ he recalled.

He laughs talking about his unusual romance as he says that it is almost one of those “toxic relationships" that never goes away.

