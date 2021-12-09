This Australian Girl Rents Out Her Dresses And Now Owns a Dream House

Whenever we plan to go to a party or a function, the first thing that comes to mind is a new dress. You don’t want to repeat clothes, right?

Brittany McQuade, who lives in Melbourne Australia, at a very young age understood that women strongly believe in the idea of never repeating their clothes. And then, she started renting out her dresses online at the age of 20. What’s interesting is that she has earned lakhs with this unique business. The young businesswoman earned so much that she bought a house for herself.

Brittany started giving her dresses on rent online in 2017. In a conversation with News.au, she said that she had several dresses that she had worn only once. Hence, she first put out those dresses on rent. There is enough potential in the market since nobody wants to spend Rs 5,000 on a dress only to wear it once. So Brittany started giving her dresses for rent on a second-hand selling site.

Brittany would get at least Rs 1100 in rent for one dress. According to a report in The Sun, Brittany says that she gets twice the money this way. In the last four years, she has earned Rs 70 lakh from her side business. Brittany buys new dresses from the rent money and after wearing them once, she puts them on the website. She also puts her clothes on Instagram to show them to people.

Brittny has around 20,000 followers on Instagram. With this booming business, she bought a 2 bedroom townhouse at the age of 24. She started her dress rental business with 25 dresses. Now, she has around 300 apparels that she gives on rent and earns lakhs every month. The dresses cost in the range of Rs 1100 to Rs 2200.

Brittany has a good fashion sense and she also takes people’s feedback by sharing them with people on Instagram. If people like the dresses, she buys them in different sizes and rents them.

