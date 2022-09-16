This Australian Man Won Lottery Worth 5 Crore By Picking The Wrong Numbers

No one knows what the future holds for them. You can achieve everything you want in a second or you lose everything. But sometimes, a mistake can also be fruitful for you. A man residing in Victoria, Australia, won a lottery worth Rs 5 crore 37 lakh by making an error. The man bought a lottery ticket just like he does every time. But this time, he accidentally marked the wrong numbers instead of the numbers he was supposed to mark.

According to the Lott media centre, the winner said that he didn’t check his ticket and usually religiously checks the numbers straight after the draw, but for some reason, he did not check it this time. The person added that when he saw the ticket he realised that he had marked the numbers. “They are special numbers, and I use them every time, but one of the numbers on this ticket is entirely wrong," he added.

The man also told the company that his wife is not keen on him buying the tickets but as soon as he shared the news she was overjoyed. When the company asked what he would do with the lottery money, he shared that the winning prize is ‘terrific’ and that meant he could now stress less and enjoy more time with his family.

He also shared that they will also plan a big holiday for their family as a surprise and might travel to Europe or America.

A such similar incident happened some time ago. A US woman was buying a lottery ticket from a Lottery Scratchers vending machine, as she was about to choose the game she wanted to play, a person accidentally bump into her. That bump resulted in the woman pressing the wrong button and a machine-generated $30 scratcher ticket. When she scratched the ticket and was surprised as she won $10 million or roughly Rs 75 crores.

