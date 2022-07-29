This Australian Woman Calls Herself The Most 'Colourful Medical Practitioner'; Here's Why

What is the first impression that comes to your mind when you think of a doctor? Probably a serious bloke with no or little intrigue towards extravagant pleasures of life, wielding a stethoscope 24/7. However, Dr Sarah Gray from Australia is here to break all stereotypes. 33-year-old Sarah, who is known as the ‘world’s most tattooed doctor’ is living proof that you can’t judge a book by its cover and that creative self-expression doesn’t mean you cannot be a good doctor.

At the Royal Adelaide Hospital, Dr. Sarah describes herself as the most colourful medical professional. She is pursuing a career as an orthopaedic surgeon. Sarah first gained popularity years ago as a past cover girl for Inked Magazine Australia/New Zealand and Miss Inked Australia. Her social media following at present amounts to thousands.

Sarah studied medicine at the University of Adelaide while she was modelling, and she earned her degree there in 2017. Since her father was a physician and her top role model as a youngster, she truly developed an interest in medicine at a young age.

Dr. Gray reveals that she received her first tattoo when she was just 16 years old, and today, except for her face, she is nearly completely covered. Sarah admits she never intended to acquire so many tattoos. It was originally an ink drawing from a specific artist that represented a significant time in her life. But she then went beyond with the notion of using body art as a form of artistic expression. She wants to challenge public perceptions around tattoos

Although she is still often judged for her looks, the former Miss Ink Australia winner acknowledges that there has been a change in attitudes around body modification, but she wants to reaffirm that she is not her tattoos. Sarah believes it’s becoming more usual for people in professional situations to get tattoos, and she hopes her physical appearance won’t change how people see her.

She told the Daily Star, “Tattoos don’t make you a bad person and anyone that thinks that is just a representation of their unconscious bias, not of who I am as a person. I often have people reach out to me saying they were too afraid to apply for job X or pursue career X through fear of being judged but decided to go for it anyway after finding me. That’s a pretty amazing thing. If I can encourage one person to remain true to themselves by not being afraid of judgement then I’ll continue to document my journey."

