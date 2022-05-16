This Australian World War II Veteran Refuses to Retire Even at 102, Know His Story

You must have come across the saying “it’s never too late to follow your passion." But things usually slowdown in one’s life after 60. Most of us want to plan our retirement early and we even start saving money. But one man has the saying right and defied all odds at the age of 102. Phil Hodgson, a World War II veteran from Australia has never liked to stay idle. The 102-year-old was a barber in Australia before becoming a soldier who served in WWII.

He also worked as a sales representative in his 60s. While he did retire from his sales job in 1962, it was only for a short amount of time. Since then he has learned a new skill almost every year. While trying out different things, he also discovered his passion was woodwork.

The 102-year-old has been working at the Sutherland Toy Restoration Centre for 15 years meaning he started the job at the age of 87. Hodgson’s wife passed away five years ago, and he has lived alone ever since. Australian news outlet 9now shared a video of Hodgson working in the centre and talking about his job. He told 9now, “What (would) I do otherwise? What would you do? I wouldn’t watch television."

While Hodgson continues to work at the age of 102, his son, aged 79, has decided to retire. Hodgson makes tables and chairs along with other toys at the centre. The money raised from the toys at the store goes to the local charities.

Hodgson is an inspiration for people who are to start anew yet scared that it is too late. He is an example to everyone that it is never too late to learn something new and work on something that makes you happy.

