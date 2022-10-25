This Beautiful Snow-White Snake May Help You Get Over Your Fear of Reptiles

Snakes are deemed to be one of the most dangerous reptiles. One venomous bite from these creatures can kill you within seconds. According to the World Health Organisation, around 81,000 to 138000 people die from snake bites every year. Although people always maintain a safe distance from snakes, you have to agree that these reptiles come in beautiful colours and patterns. Take, for example, a milk snake, the intricate horizontal patterns on its body with a striking orange colour are worth admiring, even if you are afraid of snakes.

Speaking of snakes, the Instagram page beautifulnewpix has dropped an intriguing video of a beautiful white-coloured snake on the photo-sharing application that has grabbed the attention of social media users. Even if you suffer from snake phobia, you need to watch this video right away!

The short clip opens with the visual of a snake, purely snow-white in colour. The snake’s sheer white colour presents a striking contrast with the green grass around it. The reptile can be seen raising its hood and hissing as it watches with its eyes, shining like black orbs. A beaded pattern can also be spotted in its mouth region. At the first glance, it is impossible to decipher that the creature is actually a snake. It appears more like a swan.

So far, the video has garnered more than 120k views and received over 4k likes on Instagram. The snake species has not been identified as of yet. From the looks, it seems that the swan-white snake might be a python.

However, this is not the first time such snake videos have grabbed the attention of netizens. Earlier, another short viral video of an amazing electric-blue-hued snake wreaked havoc on Twitter. The video was shared by a man named Jamie Gnuman. Check out the astounding video of the gorgeous blue snake here:

So, would you like to keep these gorgeous-looking snakes as your pet?

