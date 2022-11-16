This Big Indian Joint Family Has 72 Members Living in The Same House in Maharashtra

The concept of living in a united family is rapidly fading, especially in metropolitan India. However, this family in Solapur, Maharashtra, stunned many online users by housing all 72 of its members under one house. Yes, you read that right! The huge Doijode family which owns a trading company featured in a video posted by BBC News Marathi recently. Several family members are seen engaging with one another and carrying out their daily duties in the video.

Ashwin Doijode a family member says that with 72 members, their family has a large grocery and dairy product requirement which includes 10 litres of milk in the morning and evening and veggies valued between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per meal. Non-vegetarian meals consumed by the family are also three to four times more expensive. Ashwin also stated that “We buy a year’s worth of rice, wheat and pulses; around 40 to 50 sacks. Since we need such big quantities, we buy wholesale so it’s affordable."

Naina Doijode, the daughter-in-law of the joint family, can be heard saying in the video that people born and brought up in this family live easily. But the women who have gotten married into the family find it a bit difficult in the beginning. “Initially I felt intimidated by the scale of this family. But everyone helped me. My mother-in-law, sister and brothers-in-law helped me settle down,“ Naina added.

With so many relatives to play and grow with, children in the family never feel lonely or left out. In the video, Aaditi Doijode, one of the kids in the family, is heard saying, “When we were kids, we never had to go out to play. We have so many family members and that has made us bold enough to speak with anyone else. My friends are amused to see so many people staying together."

Ashwin also goes on to talk about living through the pandemic as a joint family and making sure every member, especially the elders are kept safe. Further members of the family speak about the trade business and how they started off by selling the typical Maharashtrian “topi" to now selling carpets and curtains along with expanding to many other businesses.

