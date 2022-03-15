This Bottega Venetta Coat Worth Rs 18 Lakh is Reminding Everyone of Giant Feathers

With the recently concluded fashion weeks in Europe, critics of the haute couture have got some new fodder. From three-toed socks to oversize coats, fashion can sometimes seem hilarious. The recent creation to join the league is Bottega Venetta’s giant red coat. Part of its Fall Winter 2021 collection, the red faux fur coat comes with some heavy fringe-like furry extensions all around it giving off an appearance of a strawberry. The coat designed by the Italian fashion house has been worn by American hip-hop artist Mary J Blige and Beyonce for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine last year.

One user commented on Bottega Veneta’s Instagram post where the model was seen wearing the deep red coat and described it as, “Chic fuzzy strawberry."

This is not the first time fashion has received confusing reviews. Back in 2020, French luxury brand Givenchy launched its spring season 2021 collection and one of its creations caught netizens’ attention more than others. The collection featured three-toed-socks and sandals leaving netizens amused with its innovation. Some of the users compared the socks to Scooby Doo’s feet since the socks were the same colour as the cartoon character’s feet.

A user tweeted her reaction, “My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it." The tweet had pictures of Givenchy’s latest creation accompanied with the Scooby Doo pictures.

The three-toed socks were part of Givenchy’s new Creative Director Matthew M. Williams’ debut collection for the Paris Fashion Week in 2020. Williams also happens to be a former associate of American hip-hop artist and designer Kanye West. Apart from Scooby Doo-esque sandals, the collection included chunky slide sandals, horned baseball caps, belt bags, and clothes and accessories inspired by the recurring motif of Givenchy’s history and the love locks of Paris.

