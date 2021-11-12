This Bride Asked Guests to Pay Rs 7,400 For a Plate of Food at Her Wedding, Here's Why

A wedding is one of the most extravagant and important events in one’s life and is to be celebrated among loved ones. However, sometimes, the money crunch is just too real and can overshadow the love people seek at their wedding. Doesn’t sound relatable? Well, good! Otherwise, you might’ve found an article written on you, such as this one. A peculiar invitation to the wedding is garnering mixed reactions on social media in which the invitees and probable attendees are asked to pay for the food they eat at the wedding. The invite was brought to light by a Reddit user whose friend, a soon-to-be bride, invited her to attend her wedding. In the invitation, she stated that the couple is not able to afford the food, the guests are required to pay $99, or roughly Rs 7,400 per head.

“We are unable to afford the food, so it will be $99 per head banquet style," the post read. The Reddit user also mentioned that the venue of the wedding was almost 4 hours away from her house and was supposed to be ‘kid-free.’

Advertisement

Pondering over the expenses, the user writes, “So we need to pay for accommodation, petrol, outfits baby sitter, and our food to eat at the wedding." The post also stated that the wedding had a wishing well (a box in which guests put their ‘money gift’ for the bride and grooms’ future expenses) but not an open bar.

Take a look at the post:

The social media space had mixed reactions to such an invite to a wedding. While some were boggled to witness the nature of the invite, some users grilled the bride and groom for the blunt way of asking the guests to pay.

One user wrote, “I would have burst into laughter while saying no and would have tossed the invitation in the trash." Another wrote, “I wouldn’t even acknowledge I received it."

What would you do if you got such an invite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.