This Bride-to-be is Demanding Rs 800 to Fund Honeymoon. In Return? Unlimited Drinks

While a wedding marks a new beginning in the life of an individual, the ceremonies also rack up massive bills. But, a bride-to-be seems to have found a way to ease the load on her. She has asked the guests at her wedding to mandatorily pay $15 (approx. Rs 1,180) for her honeymoon to grab unlimited drinks at the main ceremony.

The woman shared her out-of-the-box idea on Reddit, inviting varying opinions from the users. “Pay for my honeymoon if you want a drink," the caption of the post read. Insisting on reading the whole scheme before jumping to a conclusion, the bride-to-be shared the plan that she and her beau had come up with.

She wrote that they have arranged an open bar for the reception where one of their friends will be bartending. “It will be unlimited drinks…" she highlighted. But, the bride-to-be added that in order to access the bar, the guests will have to pay a mandatory sum of $10 dollars for their honeymoon and an additional $5 tip to the bartender. “BUT there will be a MANDATORY ONE TIME $10 to our honeymoon or new house fund (IDK yet) and a MANDATORY ONE TIME $5 tip to the bartender!" she wrote.

The woman explained that a guest has to shell out a total sum of $15 when he goes to grab his first drink at the reception bar. She underlined that the fee is to be paid just once and the rest of the night will be completely free unless anyone wants to leave an extra tip for the bartender.

The woman wrote that she also discussed the idea with her parents who advised her against it. But, she insisted that it was “fair and fine" for her and that she didn’t find anyone complaining about the idea. “If they don’t like it then obviously they won’t be drinking," she added.

The woman’s idea to cover the cost of her wedding elicited reactions from Reddit users where many shared their experiences. Some backed the bride-to-be and highlighted how expensive it is to arrange an open bar at the wedding ceremony. However, the idea did not go well with others who said it was bizarre to have your guests pay for the drinks.

