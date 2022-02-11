This Bus Service Will Take You From Delhi to London Via 18 Countries in 70 days

For travellers eyeing the ultimate long road trip of a lifetime, Adventures Overland has announced plans to restart its bus service from Delhi to London with the normalisation of movement on the India-Myanmar border.

The service is expected to begin in September this year with the departure of luxury buses offering state-of-the-art facilities from Delhi.

Once the route is finalised, participants in Adventures Overland’s Bus to London initiative will be able to travel to 18 countries over a distance of approximately 20,000 kilometres in 70 days.

The entire road trip will cost you Rs 15 lakhs. The pricing includes all services, such as tickets, visas, and lodging in various countries.

This will be the second time in 46 years that people will have the opportunity to travel by bus from Delhi to London. A similar bus service was unveiled by a British company in 1957 which connected Kolkata to London via Delhi.

The service however was discontinued a few years after the bus met with an accident. After this, a company by the name Albert Tours started a double-decker bus service between Sydney-India-London which continued till 1976 but was stopped due to the internal conflict in Iran and the tensions between India and Pakistan.

The news bus service will bypass all the routes because of which the previous bus services were discontinued. It will now travel to France via Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Kyrgyzstan, rather than Pakistan and Afghanistan. In addition, a cruise ship will also be used to cross the English Channel.

A ferry service will be utilised to transport the bus from Calais, France, to Dover, England, and will take approximately two hours to conclude. The bus will then depart for London.

The bus will have 20 seats and each of the passengers will have their cabin. It will have everything including dining, drinking, and sleeping facilities. You can travel on this bus with all of the necessary documents, including your visa.

