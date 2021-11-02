This Canada Woman Who Lives In a Tent On A Bed Of Twigs And Uses A Bucket As Toilet

A Canadian TikToker revealed that she lives in a tent in the middle of a forest since she likes the company of birds more than humans. In the video posted from her account, the woman said that she sleeps on a bed of twigs and uses a bucket as her loo.

In the video which has now gone viral, the woman who identifies herself as Emily, gives a detailed explanation of why she chooses to live off-grid in Canada. This video of hers has received more than 1.5 million views, The Sun reported.

In the video, Emily talking about her lifestyle says, “Most people don’t understand why I live in a tent in the forest. It’s all we can afford but I truly prefer the company of birds and trees to people. I know some people feel sorry for me, others think I am crazy," she added.

Advertisement

In another video, Emily gave a tour of her tent home. In the video, she is seen informing her followers that her tent is 16×16 feet and she had purchased it second-hand from the Facebook Marketplace.

Exhibiting her bed, she said that it is made of RV mattresses and she along with her boyfriend have made the bed-frame out of forest twigs and branches. Other things inside the tent are: a mirror, a table and a chair,

Emily said that she and her boyfriend mainly use the tent for sleeping. “Most of the time we hang out and do most of our things outside the tent," she says, adding that they also cook their food outside the tent.

Replying to her followers’ queries on power and charging, she said that she often charges her phone in her car and she will do it till she purchases a solar system. She also said that they are in the middle of building a forest cabin for the coming winter season.

The couple pays £327 a month to the owners of the forest for five acres of land.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.