This Canadian Candy Company Will Pay You Rs 61 Lakh To Taste Sweets

A Canadian candy company aims to fulfil your childhood dream. Candy Funhouse in Ontario is looking for the world’s first CCO, or chief candy officer, who will be responsible for taste-testing thousands of delicious goods each month. Individuals as young as 5 years old may apply, and the position pays up to $100,000 or Rs 61 lakh per year.

The role is work-from-home, but the successful applicant can choose to work out of the company’s Toronto or Newark headquarters.

The chosen individual will be in charge of the “Candy Intelligence Agency," or the CIA as the firm refers to it, and will taste-test all candy before determining whether or not to add the CCO’s official seal of approval.

To apply, go to the Candy Funhouse website. You must include your name, email address, phone number, and CV. A cover letter is optional.

According to the job posting on LinkedIn in July, tasks include “organizing candy board meetings, being the chief taste tester… and all things delightful." Furthermore, candidates as young as five years old with parental authorization are eligible for the post.

The job posting has also gone viral on social media. Children, in addition to adults, have applied for the post. Many parents videotaped and uploaded footage of their children filling out the application.

In addition to the enormous reaction, CEO Jamil Hejazi revealed that he received some unexpected ones. He described how he was inundated with “golden ticket" themed applications and videos of families wanting to split the pay and responsibilities.

According to CNN Business, Hejazi explained the job as “Imagine having your finest memories revolve around sugar every day at work". He also remarked that social media allegations that a chief candy officer must consume 3,500 pieces of candy each month are false. “That’s 117 each day," Hejazi calculated. “That’s a lot."

