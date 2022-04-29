This Chef Dog is Cooking Up a Storm on Internet With its Culinary Skills and We are Drooling

Instagram has a huge amount of content on food. Creators share myriad kinds of clips and still, the best is where the food is prepared and served. Today, we bring to you another such creator who makes scrumptious dishes and shares them on Instagram. And this creator does not make any mistakes. Introducing the “classically trained chef," Badger. Badger is a beautiful golden retriever who cooks amazing dishes. In the video we have brought for you today, Chef Badger, as he is known, is making some afternoon snacks. The menu involves some sweet and surreal muffins and a jolting cup of coffee.

In the video, Badger does everything, from kneading the dough to filling the cups to baking them in the oven. In the end, he is seen pouring a hot cup of coffee and serving the muffin to his “dad." The adorable clip is captioned, “When your dad works from home, and he is constantly requesting afternoon snacks."

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost 2 lakh views and close to 16,000 likes and counting. One user complimented the chef’s hat and wrote, “Oh my god! The day chef’s hat is so cute." Another said, “I love that he is sanitary and wears gloves." One user wanted to know if Chef Badger “delivers." Another wondered, “How does your hat stay so good on your floof?"

Well, Badger is quite talented at what he does as he is adept at cooking quite a wide array of dishes. Here’s one where he is making beans salad for his “mahm."

Here’s another clip with the preparation of a “Pawfect Pawsta."

There is nothing like a freshly-prepared bread loaf, right?

So, what do you think?

