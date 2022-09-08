This Chennai Man is Working For Three Indian Start-ups at The Same Time, Here's the Story

At a time when there is a boom in start-up sector in India, people have myriad services at their disposal. In addition to services, the employment sector has also witnessed variety with more than one option for people to choose from.

An example of the variety under discussion was recently witnessed by a resident of Chennai, and subsequently emerged on social media creating quite a buzz. A writer named Swetha Sankar recently shared how she stumbled upon a trifecta of employment.

Sankar took a ride with Rapido, a bike taxi application. To her surprise, her Rapido driver was wearing a Swiggy uniform. Adding to the uniqueness of the experience, the driver had a bag that belonged to the company Dunzo. Sankar met the person while he was primarily working for Rapido but also, quite easily, got a glimpse of his side hustles, which includes food and grocery delivery.

Sharing her experience, Sankar, in a LinkedIn post, wrote, “Took a Rapido ride yesterday. And saw the driver Anna wearing a Swiggy uniform and carrying a Dunzo bag. He is working in three different Indian start-ups at the same time, I guess. A classic example of how smart people work."

This trifecta became a perfect square by the time Sankar’s caption reached its post-script, where she revealed that she is a Zomato employee. “P.S. He was picking me up (a Zomato employee), she wrote, ending the caption with a laughing emoji.

Since being shared, the post has managed to accumulate thousands of reactions from netizens. One user said, “This is awesome! I love how he is not putting all his eggs in one basket, but working super-smart. Kudos to anna!" Another commented, “Man really defined the Love Triangle." One user said, “More than smart work it is the necessity of the hour. The wages given to such heroes are low and still they make things work for the family. Respect for them."

