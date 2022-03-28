This Chhattisgarh Man Eats Stones to 'Absorb' People's Sorrows, Pain

Santosh Lakra, a resident of Chittala in the Garden Development Block of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, is the talk of the town for an unusual reason. Santosh claims that divine prayer cures people’s diseases, sorrows, and pain. Santosh, a Christian, has many statues and photos of Jesus in his house’s prayer room. While sitting in this room, Santosh says he solves people’s problems with prayers. So far, Santosh claimed to have resolved the matters of several suffering from physical and mental illnesses.

During prayer, Santosh sits on his knees and worships God by placing rough stones under both knees. Following the prayer, Santosh claims to absorb the people’s sorrows and pains. Santosh accomplishes this by swallowing the stone fragments from his mouth and depositing them in his stomach. Santosh believes that this art is inspired by a divine force. It’s not going to hurt to eat it. He doesn’t need to eat anything after consuming stones. His stomach is filled with these stones, which are easily digested.

12 years of eating stone:

Santosh claims to have been eating these stones nonstop for the past 12 years. Locals and their families are also taken aback by Santosh Kumar’s ability to eat stones. He claims that he has never seen anyone eat stones like this before. His family was initially concerned but they have now grown accustomed to it.

According to Santosh’s wife, Alisha Lakra, he has eaten thousands of stones so far. Santosh has had no health concerns as a result of this practice, and he has not been to the doctor as of yet.

CD Bakhala, a retired CMHO doctor, expressed surprise that people could eat stones. It has the potential to be fatal, according to reports. The claim in the case should be looked into, he said. Some argue that the administration should step in and put an end to this practice, for others may also put their lives in danger by following the footsteps of Santosh.

