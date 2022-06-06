This Clip Of Penguins Running Behind Butterflies Is Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Some animals scare the hell out of us. We get terrified by a mere glance at it, while there are some so cute that you just can’t stop yourself from smiling whenever you see them. One such animal is a penguin, who can make anyone laugh with its cute and innocent antics even in the most difficult of living conditions. One such video of them is going viral these days, in which they are running after butterflies.

Penguins give people a reason to smile with their moves, but the way they are running after butterflies in the latest video is very cute. If anyone needs to see something beautiful and funny, this video of Penguins is no less than a treat. And that’s why it is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

The video going viral is only 2-3 seconds long, but that’s enough to bring a smile to our faces. In the video, a swarm of penguins is chasing butterflies flying in the air as if they want to catch them. Penguins are catching butterflies while jumping with their little feet. Now it cannot be said with certainty that penguins are running after butterflies, but seeing the video, it sure looks so and people have liked it very much.

The video has been shared by a user named Buitengebieden on the microblogging site Twitter. It was shared on June 4 and ever since the video has been viewed by 4.6 million people and has more than 1.76 lakh likes.

Users flooded the comments section with their love for the video saying that the clip should have been longer. Some of them even shared videos of more such cute animals doing weirdly funny things.

