This Company Has Salary Hike and 'No Hard Feelings' For Employees on Notice Period

A US marketing agency named Gorilla 76 is in the limelight for a unique policy that they have charted out for their workforce. The organisation rewards their employees on notice period with a 10 per cent hike. Jon Franko, the founder of the organisation, recently shared a post on LinkedIn and explained how and why they incentivise the employee’s resignation. According to Jon, the moment an employee hands in their six weeks’ notice, the company offers them a 10 per cent hike in their salary. “And we promise, no hard feelings,” wrote Jon after introducing the company’s eccentric policy on the internet.

“From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months,” Jon stated in the post.

Advertisement

This policy, as per Jon, encourages people to “do something different if they are feeling stuck or in the wrong place.” Jon calls this method “way better than the normal two-week sprint.” Not only does the employee get a push to seek better options, but it also gives the company to make the switch as smooth as possible.

Jon also takes the example of an “extremely talented” employee in the organisation who was “ready for something different.” He explains how he told the company that he was planning to switch and the company bumped his salary by 10 per cent, meanwhile searching for his replacement.

Jon also mentions how the approach behind the company’s incentive is to make the transition “as seamless as possible.” “Of Course, we don't want people to leave. But we're fools to think they're all going to retire with us. Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible,” Jon writes, ending the post.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here