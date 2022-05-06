This Company is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Eat at McDonald’s For Free

While most people toil for the whole day just to earn a decent salary, an online marketplace is offering a job that might sound too good to be true.

Turning dream jobs into reality, MaterialsMarket.com is looking for people to work as ‘Takeaway Tester’ at fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s, Subway, and Greggs. The opening is for six people who will be paid £1,000 or approximately Rs 1 lakh for the job, as reported by WalesOnline.

The marketplace is basically hiring a team to determine the best fast food options for tradespeople. According to co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com Samuel Hunt, one can spot tradesmen during lunch or early morning eating fast food at restaurants. “Although fast food has negative connotations, for tradespeople those meals are convenient fuel for them," he added.

Advertisement

Once selected, the person will have the opportunity to feast on a number of fast foods. These include McDonald’s large Big Mac meal, Greggs Sausage, and Omelette Breakfast Baguette, and Subway’s footlong Meatball Marinara.

However, if you think that munching these foods is your only responsibility, then you are mistaken. After having the food, the taster has to provide vital information to the marketplace. This helps the marketplace in monitoring how long the food would keep a person full. In addition, it also gives an idea of how effective the food is in keeping the energy levels of the tradesmen high.

The tasters have to also report any negative effects of the food like slumps, food comas or sugar crashes if they experience any.

Each taster will be paid roughly Rs 1 lakh for the month-long job. Moreover, the marketplace will also pay them for every meal that they eat daily.

Advertisement

The data collected from the tasters will be crucial and will be analysed with the help of a nutritionist. The analysis will then be used by the marketplace to create a guide on best meals to consume for its hobbyist builders and community of professionals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.