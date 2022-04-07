This Company is Offering Rs 1500 an Hour to Watch Adult Film From Your Home

You might have come across many weird job vacancies, but this one will just top the list. Recently, a company has put out a vacancy wherein they are offering a unique role that allows one to literally get paid to watch porn. Bedbible is ready to pay one lucky person $20 (around Rs 1519.01) an hour to ‘watch online pornographic videos’ and gather information, data points on certain topics, such as sex duration, number of orgasms, sex positions, male vs female ratio, language distribution, and hair colour distribution.

The job ad reads, “Want to get paid to watch porn? Then Bedbible.com has the perfect job for you." The company said it is taking a deep-dive into the ins and outs of porn, for which they need help.

Advertisement

Click the link to know the details of the vacancy:

According to the company, the data will be used to conduct an in-depth report about tendencies/statistics in porn videos. People who are wanting to apply for the role of ‘Head of Porn Research’ need to be aged 21 or over to apply for this ‘dream role.’ The company states that the position is ‘100% remote’ hence your whereabouts in the world don’t matter.

The application form only seeks your name, email address, and employment status along with reasons as to why did the applicant apply for the job, and why should the company choose them.

Head Content Creator at Bedbible, Edwina Caito told LAD Bible that pornography is a billion-pound industry around the world, therefore they came up with the idea of learning more through real-life examples.

She believes that the company will learn some interesting statistics from their research such as what types of role play the actors have, number of orgasms, and any fetishes covered.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.