This Corpse Flower Bloomed in US School for First Time in 7 Years: All You Need to Know

The blooming of a rare ‘corpse flower’ has become a point of attraction at the Grand Valley State University in Michigan, US. Amorphophallus titanum, known as a corpse flower, has a reputation of being one of the worst smelling flowers in the world with a rotting flesh like odour. The unusual smell is used by the flower to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies for its pollination process.

The blooming flower has been put on display for the public at the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse, located on the second floor of the Kindschi Hall of Science at GVSU’s Allendale campus. Visitors can catch the glimpse of the flower from 9 AM to 4 PM on Tuesday and 10 AM to 3 PM Wednesday to Friday, reported MLive.

An endangered tropical plant native to Sumatra, in Indonesia, the ‘corpse flower’ can take up to 10 years to attain the size required to support a bloom. It can reach a height of 12 feet with a bloom diameter of up to five feet in the wild. In cultivation, however, the corpse flower usually reaches a height of nearly six to eight feet. The flower needs extremely warm and humid conditions to grow.

The flower at GVSU is witnessing its first blooming since its arrival at the university nearly 7 years ago. It started blooming on Sunday, April 17 and was viewed by over 1800 people on the very first day of being put on display.

“It’s been amazing. We had over 1,800 people come through (Monday night, April 18), so for a greenhouse that’s not generally open to the public, that was overwhelming," said Christina Hipshier, supervisor of the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse.

Corpse plants are considered endangered as according to the US Botanic Garden, there are less than 1000 individuals remaining in the wild. It’s also known as the Penis plant when it blossoms, due to its shape resembling the private part of a man.

