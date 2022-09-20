This Could Just be The Most Delicious Ring For a Proposal; Watch Video

An artist that makes hyper-realistic objects from chocolate and other edible items has, yet again, baffled the users on the internet with his latest creation. Switzerland-born Amaury Guichon has struck a chord with quite a substantial number of people on Instagram for the outright bizarre thing that he can create with his skills, and of course, chocolate.

His latest creation involves a ring box that looks ready to be presented to your partner. And once the proposal is done, you and your partner can also munch on it to celebrate the occasion. He starts with developing the case first and then goes on to give shape to the insides of the ring box with berries, white chocolate, and food colouring.

He even makes the metal join that is holding the case and the lid together and paints it golden to give it a realistic touch. And soon, the ring box made of chocolate comes alive right in front of your eyes. Just like a cherry on the cake, he adds an engagement ring to the box, completing the project.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost one crore views and roughly ten lakh likes. Netizens poured in their astonishment and compliments in abundance in the comment section.

One user wrote, “A beautiful ring and edible box…Yes. What a way to a woman’s heart." Another commented, “I would love to eat one thing he creates." A third one shared his love for the artist, saying, “I am obsessed with this guy’s videos." Many tagged their lovers asking them to get them a box similar to the one Amaury created.

